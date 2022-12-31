ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car

By Tim O'Brien - Assignment Desk
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location on the report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway.

A caller informed police they did not know whose car was in their driveway. When they arrived, IMPD observed an adult male who was armed with a gun, who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Police say an officer knocked on the window and announced their presence. During the incident, three officers discharged their weapons, and the male was struck. Officers provided medical aid until IEMS arrived and transported the individual to IU Health Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives did locate a handgun in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident, and detectives say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and evidence.

IMPD says multiple body-worn cameras where activated during the incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to investigate, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to assist.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is conducting the criminal investigation, and a separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting. The Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing after the conclusion of the criminal process.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Craighill at the homicide office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

FOX59

