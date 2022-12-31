MINNEAPOLIS – One man who played a role in a deadly shooting at the South Education Center in Richfield last February has been sentenced to three years in prison. 20-year-old Alfredo Solis was convicted and sentenced for one count of second-degree assault. 15-year-old Jahmari Rice was killed in the shooting and two other teenagers were wounded. 19-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez is scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder in February.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO