Minneapolis, MN

Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man shot and killed in New Years shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A man died at a hospital after he was shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early New Year’s Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man sentenced for role in school shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – One man who played a role in a deadly shooting at the South Education Center in Richfield last February has been sentenced to three years in prison. 20-year-old Alfredo Solis was convicted and sentenced for one count of second-degree assault. 15-year-old Jahmari Rice was killed in the shooting and two other teenagers were wounded. 19-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez is scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder in February.
RICHFIELD, MN
Second person dies in snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A second person has died from injuries suffered in a New Year’s Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County. Faith Nelson, 21, was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was taken to Mercy Hospital...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
One person killed, another hurt in New Years Day snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge New Year’s Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies finding two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree. The man was...
CAMBRIDGE, MN

