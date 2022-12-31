Read full article on original website
RGN-259 Demonstrates Rapid Healing of Epithelial Defects in Neurotrophic Keratopathy
Complete healing occurred after 4 weeks in 6 of the 10 RGN-259-treated subjects and in 1 of the 8 placebo-treated subjects. The efficacy and safety of 0.1% RGN-259 ophthalmic solution in promoting the healing of persistent epithelial defects for patients with stage 2 and stage 3 neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) was evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (SEER-1).
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Introduction of New Geographic Atrophy Treatments in Practice
A panel of experts discuss what clinics need to consider when introducing new geographic atrophy treatments in their practice. Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD: What are some of the considerations for introduction of these therapies in clinics, provided they become FDA approved? Leadership buy-in, access to therapy, training of the staff, coverage for these treatments, and a plan to ensure patient compliance and adherence? I’ll start with David.
Endocrine Case Report: Antibiotics Not Working
A patient in their mid-50s with a history of diabetes who had already been on antibiotics for 4 days for cellulitis diagnosed in your emergency department, but had not improved, and then, yesterday, noticed an ankle wound. What additional testing should be considered for this patient?. History of Present Illness:
Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: Positive Results from Topical Gene Therapy
Recent trial data showed positive results for B-VEC topical gene therapy treatment for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa patients. Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa patients saw 70% of their wounds show complete closure after 6 months of topical gene therapy known as beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), according to new research. A rare genetic skin disorder,...
Broader Direct-Acting Antiviral Access Leads to Better Prevention of HCV
The average hepatitis C virus incidence was 52% lower during the broad-DAA access period. Better access to direct-acting antivirals, the best treatment option for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), generally leads to lower incidence rates of HCV in people living with HIV (PLHIV). A team, led by Daniela K....
Adalimumab Biosimilar Shows Similar Efficacy, Safety Compared with Original in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment
At the 6-month mark, there were no significant differences between the treatment groups regarding composite score-defined remission. In a real-life national cohort of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), treatment with a biosimilar adalimumab (bADA) exhibited similar safety and efficacy after 6 months of treatment when compared with the original adalimumab (oADA), according to a study published in Medicina.1.
