Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn police express concerns after targeted shootings at officers

DEARBORN, Mich. – Over the past month, Dearborn police have had multiple situations where they were targeted. On Monday, shots were fired at an undercover officer in Dearborn. One of them came so close it blew a hole through the hood of his sweatshirt, and now the department is sounding the alarm over what’s become a growing problem.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Mack Heidelberg was last seen on Thursday (Dec. 29) at 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the...
DETROIT, MI
Mom, 3 kids saved by good samaritan while house was on fire

DETROIT – A Detroit mom and her three kids were saved by a good samaritan while their house was on fire. The housefire victims were taken to a local hospital after being saved from the fire. Dispatch was called just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday about the house located...
DETROIT, MI
Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights. Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
DETROIT, MI
Man’s pickup truck shot while driving to work on The Lodge

DETROIT – A man’s pickup truck was struck by gunfire while he was driving to work on The Lodge, police said. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on northbound M-10 near Glendale Avenue. Michigan State Police officials said the man was heading to work when...
DETROIT, MI
3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police: 1 dead after stabbing on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Police responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police were called to the 18400 block of Stansbury Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they saw an individual who was stabbed. That individual was taken to a...
DETROIT, MI

