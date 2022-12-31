Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police express concerns after targeted shootings at officers
DEARBORN, Mich. – Over the past month, Dearborn police have had multiple situations where they were targeted. On Monday, shots were fired at an undercover officer in Dearborn. One of them came so close it blew a hole through the hood of his sweatshirt, and now the department is sounding the alarm over what’s become a growing problem.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38-year-old man struck, killed by van on dark Michigan highway, police say
ADRIAN, Mich. – A 38-year-old man was struck by a van and killed while walking along a dark Michigan highway, police said. The incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Dec. 28 at U.S. 223 and Industrial Drive in Adrian. Officers said a 38-year-old Clinton man had been walking east in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Mack Heidelberg was last seen on Thursday (Dec. 29) at 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stolen car victim taunted by thieves on social media in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Imagine getting your car stolen and getting taunted about it. That happened to a Metro Detroit man when his Dodge Charger Scat Pack was stolen. Thieves took the man’s car and tried to get him to pay to get it back. One method to achieve the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chase suspect arrested after crashing car, opening fire on officers on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Police say a man fired at officers as he tried to escape during a car chase that led to a shootout on Detroit’s east side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 2) in Warren and ended along a busy stretch of 8 Mile between Ryan and Mound roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mom, 3 kids saved by good samaritan while house was on fire
DETROIT – A Detroit mom and her three kids were saved by a good samaritan while their house was on fire. The housefire victims were taken to a local hospital after being saved from the fire. Dispatch was called just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday about the house located...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want answers’: Investigation underway after man was burned to death in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An investigation is underway after a man was burned to death in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 3) afternoon on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue. The man who lives in the house was alerted by first responders to a fire they believed was at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights. Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing
DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley
DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley. The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s pickup truck shot while driving to work on The Lodge
DETROIT – A man’s pickup truck was struck by gunfire while he was driving to work on The Lodge, police said. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on northbound M-10 near Glendale Avenue. Michigan State Police officials said the man was heading to work when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community activists call for action after woman’s murder on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Community activists said more must be done to keep people patronizing those stores safe after a mother was shot and killed last week as she was leaving her neighborhood store in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tracie Golden, 51,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning
DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Here’s what we know about the incident so far. Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: 1 dead after stabbing on New Year’s Eve
DETROIT – Police responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police were called to the 18400 block of Stansbury Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they saw an individual who was stabbed. That individual was taken to a...
Comments / 0