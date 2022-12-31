Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Corydon Times-Republican
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. Blake Lively has joked she is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face to prove her commitment to her husband.
‘I decided to stay sober forever’: How Dry January is changing binge Britain
Everyone who knows me knows I like a drink. I’ve worked in wine bars, adore lethally strong cocktails, and pubs are pretty much my favourite places. But this Christmas I found myself yearning for a break from booze. “I actually can’t wait for Dry January,” I texted my boyfriend on Boxing Day, and again the day after.I’m not alone. Since 2017, the popularity of Dry January has seen a sharp increase year on year, peaking in 2021 (possibly aided by the winter lockdown removing any temptation to hit the pub). Even though the number of people taking part in the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Lizzo 'selling a feeling' with Yitty
Lizzo is "selling a feeling" with her shapewear, activewear and loungewear business Yitty.
Baby's outraged mom takes to TikTok after toy spews crude jokes in place of songs and sounds
A mom took to social media platform TikTok to vent her anger over a toy given to her baby by a family member. The toy's audio contained lewd jokes instead of age-appropriate songs and sounds.
Corydon Times-Republican
The secret to a long and healthy life? Drink water
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health have reported that adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, develop fewer chronic conditions, such as heart and lung disease.
Comments / 0