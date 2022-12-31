Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Amanda’s Frosted Dreams offers twists on classic baked goods

SPARTA, Mich — John and Carol Gee have always lived in West Michigan, and for the past 24 years, the married couple, both in their 70s, have enjoyed living in Sparta. They often shop at the Lowe’s on 28th Street and the East Beltline, but they say the home improvement retailer owes them more than $4,000 for a sliding door they ordered for their back deck more than a year ago.

SPARTA, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO