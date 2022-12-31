ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Amanda’s Frosted Dreams offers twists on classic baked goods

By Skyla Jewell-Hammie
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Downtown Holland food market closes suddenly

HOLLAND, MI — Less than a year after shuttering its sister restaurant next door, a food market in downtown Holland announced it has closed, effective immediately. Market Zero announced its closure on social media Monday, Jan. 2. “We gave it our best shot and had fun doing it,” the...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Sparta couple awaits $4K refund for door that Lowe's still hasn't delivered

SPARTA, Mich — John and Carol Gee have always lived in West Michigan, and for the past 24 years, the married couple, both in their 70s, have enjoyed living in Sparta. They often shop at the Lowe’s on 28th Street and the East Beltline, but they say the home improvement retailer owes them more than $4,000 for a sliding door they ordered for their back deck more than a year ago.
SPARTA, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
ROCKFORD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy