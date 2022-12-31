Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Amanda’s Frosted Dreams offers twists on classic baked goods

Read full article on original website
Downtown Holland food market closes suddenly
HOLLAND, MI — Less than a year after shuttering its sister restaurant next door, a food market in downtown Holland announced it has closed, effective immediately. Market Zero announced its closure on social media Monday, Jan. 2. “We gave it our best shot and had fun doing it,” the...
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Sparta couple awaits $4K refund for door that Lowe's still hasn't delivered
SPARTA, Mich — John and Carol Gee have always lived in West Michigan, and for the past 24 years, the married couple, both in their 70s, have enjoyed living in Sparta. They often shop at the Lowe’s on 28th Street and the East Beltline, but they say the home improvement retailer owes them more than $4,000 for a sliding door they ordered for their back deck more than a year ago.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
Cheer on Rockford HS Marching Band from home during Rose Parade
After weeks of preparation, the big day has come for the Rockford High School Marching Band.
Rockford’s Corner Bar raising money for longtime cook whose daughter died in shooting
ROCKFORD, MI -- The Corner Bar in Rockford is helping to raise funds for a longtime cook whose daughter, a young mother of two, died in a late-December shooting in Grand Rapids. John Vanaman, general manager of The Corner Bar, created a GoFundMe page to support the family of 23-year-old...
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
More than a dozen Grand Rapids parks projects planned in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has more than a dozen parks projects in the works for 2023. City parks staff recently outlined roughly 19 parks projects set for construction in 2023, and 17 more that were completed in 2022. The city used $3.5 million in funds from the...
Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Tonight's Forecast: Rain develops overnight
A system sweeps into the region overnight, bringing widespread to scattered rain showers on Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible near I-94.
What Became of Grand Rapids Gulf Gas Station on Wealthy?
If you have been around Grand Rapids for a bit of time, 1950s on, then you probably remember Gulf Oil. GULF gas stations were prominent all around the area, including the Wealthy Theatre district. This gas station on Wealthy, known as "Slocum's Gulf Service Station," was there for quite awhile....
W MI nonprofit raffling off Taylor Swift tickets
If you didn't get your hands on a pair of Taylor Swift tickets before they hit resale sites for a steep premium, there's a chance for you to win them.
