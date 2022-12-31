“Tasteless” and “trash.” That is how Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday described the snow-angel celebration Kayvon Thibodeaux unveiled after sacking — and, as it turned out, injuring — quarterback Nick Foles in the second quarter of the Giants’ 38-10 playoff-clinching rout. Saturday, speaking to reporters Monday in Indianapolis, also said Foles is “really sore” with a ribs injury that will keep him out of the Colts’ season finale against the Texans. Thibodeaux ended Foles’ afternoon with a blind-side sack that sent Foles to the turf. While Foles stayed down, Thibodeaux, the rookie outside linebacker, got down on his back, right next to...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO