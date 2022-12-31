The 49ers jumped up to the NFC's No. 2 seed following their big 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the top seed isn’t too far out of reach. San Francisco (12-4) is one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The 49ers would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular-season game on Sunday and have the Eagles (13-3) lose to the Giants (9-6-1).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO