ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

What Gen Z Knows About Stephen Sondheim

By Daniel Pollack-Pelzner
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2Y4q_0jzWxVgX00
Sondheim, along with his script-writing collaborators, relentlessly challenged the institutions that had given stability to musical theater’s form.  ( Juana Arias / The Washington Post / Getty )

“I love Company!” was not a sentence I expected to hear this semester. Well, not a sentence I expected to hear from an undergraduate during a seminar on the American musical. In the class I was teaching at Portland State University, I’d anticipated #Hamilfans, enthusiasts for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, kids who loved Dear Evan Hansen—appreciation for anything that had debuted to acclaim during my students’ lifetimes. Vintage Stephen Sondheim stans, however, I had not predicted.

Not that people don’t love Company, Sondheim’s 1970 stinger that turned marriage, the traditional ending of musical comedy, into an open question. There was a gender-swapped revival of the play on Broadway this year, a documentary spoof of the famous original cast’s recording session, and a trend of covering its numbers in recent films. Company resonates far beyond the narrow slice of Manhattan that appears in the show, so perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised that a 20-year-old Oregonian, especially one who’d elected a class on musicals, would be a fan.

It wasn’t just Company, though. Sondheim’s name seemed a miracle elixir to students for whom Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Schwartz, and Alan Menken held little currency. “I saw in the opening credits that the music was written by Stephen Sondheim, so I was excited,” a classmate wrote in a post to our discussion board about Sweeney Todd, which another student ranked as one of her “all-time favorite musicals.” The class relished debating the legendary composer’s lyrics to West Side Story and Gypsy, and they beamed when I mentioned Into the Woods. While A Little Night Music and Pacific Overtures were favorites of senior citizens auditing the course, Sunday in the Park With George was familiar to younger students who’d seen the recent film Tick, Tick … Boom, in which the playwright Jonathan Larson imagines a weekend diner brunch as an homage to “Sunday,” Sondheim’s hymn to artistic composition.

What I found when we began discussing these shows was an attention to a facet of Sondheim’s work I hadn’t seen in the many tributes that came after his death last year at 91. My students could appreciate his skill as a musical dramatist, his innovations as a craftsman, his inventive wit and longing harmonic lines. But what really drew them in—or, perhaps, what they drew out—was his preoccupation with people excluded from the dominant society, his critical eye toward those in positions of power, and his exploration of musical forms that give voice to outsider perspectives.

Sondheim, along with his scriptwriting collaborators, relentlessly challenged the institutions that had given stability to musical theater’s form: the satisfaction of marriage (undermined in Company), the radiance of stardom (tarnished in Follies), the benefits of American imperialism (inverted in Pacific Overtures), the fairness of the social order (cannibalized in Sweeney Todd), the idealism of youth (reversed in Merrily We Roll Along), the achievement of making art (needled in Sunday in the Park With George), the reassurance of fairy tales with happy endings (uprooted in Into the Woods), the founding myths of American self-making (curdled in Assassins). And he did so with music that’s always searching, always swerving in and out of harmony, resisting unison, aching and yearning, nearly incapable of reaching closure. For a genre whose modern version was founded (in Oklahoma) on the equivalence between marriage and nation building (“Startin’ as a farmer with a brand-new wife— / Soon be livin’ in a brand-new state!” the title song cheers), the musical in Sondheim’s imagination opens up a space that can include, in its dissonances, everyone the American promise leaves out.

For college students today, many of whom have to work throughout their education while still amassing huge debt and recovering from the pandemic’s effects on mental and physical health, that space is essential. Take Sweeney Todd, which my students voted their top show at the semester’s end. They quickly picked up on Sondheim’s mastery of leitmotifs and unsettling reprises, his disturbing blend of comedy and horror, his wickedly clever rhymes as Mrs. Lovett tempts the murderous barber into making his clients’ corpses supply her meat pies. (“Tailor?” “Paler.” “Butler?” “Subtler.”) What those who wrote about the musical cherished, however, was hearing the romantic waltz form in that cannibalistic duet, “A Little Priest,” chopped away from a marriage plot into a declaration of class retribution, where, at last, “those above will serve those down below.”

Students acknowledged Sweeney’s insanity, reflected in the rapidly shifting score—“the songs felt like you were going mad just by listening to them,” one wrote—while also seeing his violence as the understandable, if not excusable, effect of severe trauma: being banished to Australia by a judge who then assaulted his wife and kidnapped his daughter. No wonder Sweeney serenades his gleaming razors (“These are my friends!”) instead of his would-be new partner, Mrs. Lovett. (“I’m your friend, too, Mr. Todd,” she somewhat plaintively proposes.) “Mrs. Lovett is kind of ‘Senpai, notice me,’” one student remarked. Not knowing the anime meme for an aspirational crush, I thought she was quipping “Send pie, notice me,” which seemed equally apt.

Camp horror was my students’ preferred genre. When it was time for them to nominate their choices for the final open slots left on the syllabus, the most votes went to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. They readily explained their preference: Horror was a mode to celebrate outsiders, to build community with the people mainstream society shunned. Students could also choose to write their own musical for their final project, and several created narratives of queer inclusion: gay Arab Muslim boys who find acceptance in New York’s ballroom culture; small-town trans teens who harmonize with other queer folk in their rural region. What those characters sought, my students said, was “found family,” relationships of solidarity beyond the limits of the world into which they happened to be born. That’s also what Sondheim offers at the end of Into the Woods: Little Red and Jack have lost their parents; the Baker and Cinderella have lost their partners. Together, though, they make a family of choice. As Cinderella sings to comfort Little Red, “No one is alone.”

To be sure, my students didn’t all share tastes or identities. Another contingent nominated Mamma Mia (though they also made a case for it as a feminist show that rejected marriage plots, kind of). One skilled composer in the class lamented the trend toward rock musicals and pined for the days of George Gershwin. What was noticeable, however, and what I think Gen Z doesn’t get enough credit for, was a combination of deep concern for social justice with equally deep curiosity and openness. When a student noted that Gypsy, the title of Sondheim’s second hit, is an ethnic slur for Roma people, and is appropriated by a white striptease artist in the show, that wasn’t the end of the discussion. The students weren’t interested in canceling Gypsy, whatever that might mean in a classroom. Instead, the others picked up the point, asking how exoticism and eroticism were often paired in musical-theater history, how race and sexuality operated in the musical’s narrative of social mobility, how Mama Rose and Gypsy Rose Lee embodied different models of gender performance. Is Gypsy thrilling, problematic, exploitative, sex-positive, a celebration of individualism, a critique of manifest destiny, a love letter to show business, and an excoriation of the pursuit of stardom? Why not? Complexity is Sondheim’s hallmark, and my students embraced it.

Quiescence in the face of complexity, however, they don’t. Comparing performances of Sweeney Todd’s “A Little Priest” in a 2014 concert staging featuring Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel with the 2007 Tim Burton film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp, one student argued in his essay that “the campy nature of the orchestral performance, in addition to the over-the-top delivery of Mrs. Lovett, suggests an opportunistic worldview, in which reparations for justice and social mobility are a series of happy accidents. Conversely, the brooding and sinister tone of Burton’s film adaptation implies a fatalistic worldview that asserts that radical change in the face of social and economic injustice is inevitable.”

I thought about my students’ other favorite song of the semester: “Cell Block Tango,” from Chicago (with music by the still-active John Kander, born three years before Sondheim). The “six merry murderesses of the Cook County Jail” each sing their reasons for offing their abusive partners. “He had it coming” is the number’s refrain. When these students look into the history of the American musical, they see not only a record of entertaining artifice, but a diagnosis of the social ills they’re trying, so creatively, to resolve.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
The Atlantic

The Oddly Intense Anger Against Zelensky, Explained

“I just want to punch him.” That’s what Candace Owens told her 3.3 million Twitter followers in response to a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanking Americans for their support in his nation’s existential struggle against Russian aggression. It’s an absurd, juvenile statement, but it was also par for the course on the new American right.
The Atlantic

The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

If You Must Cry Over a Space Robot, Make It This One

Here is the happy part: For more than four years, a funky-looking spacecraft did something remarkable. It was in many ways just another robot, a combination of hardy materials, circuits, and sensors with a pair of solar panels jutting out like wings on an insect. But this particular robot has listened to the ground shake on Mars. It has felt marsquakes beneath its little mechanical feet.
The Atlantic

Just How Badly Does Apple Need China?

Long before it reached your home, even before its tiny components were pieced together in an assembly plant, your phone was already one of the most complex gadgets in the world. It is the product of a delicate supply chain whose every link is forged by competing business and political interests.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Atlantic

The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service

This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
The Atlantic

The Married-Mom Advantage

Judging by its press since COVID began, you might think that married motherhood is a pathway to misery and immiseration. “Married heterosexual motherhood in America, especially in the past two years, is a game no one wins,” wrote Amy Shearn in one of many New York Times op-eds about the difficulties of marriage in the time of COVID. “Moms Are Not Okay: Pandemic Triples Anxiety and Depression Symptoms in New Mothers,” read a headline in Forbes. Bloomberg went so far as to suggest that family life was a financial dead end for women in an article headlined “Women Who Stay Single and Don’t Have Kids Are Getting Richer.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Israeli Government Goes Extreme Right

In 2015, an Israeli police investigation into Jewish extremism uncovered a wedding video that shocked the public. In the clip, a group of far-right revelers were captured celebrating by stabbing a picture of a Palestinian baby who had been murdered in a recent firebombing in the West Bank village of Duma, perpetrated by a settler extremist. The guests at this affair drew from the furthest reaches of the Israeli right, and included a lawyer named Itamar Ben-Gvir. Several of the participants—including the groom—would later be convicted for incitement to violence and terror.
The Atlantic

Elon Musk’s Text Messages Explain Everything

As the year comes to a close, I cannot stop thinking about … a court document. Plaintiffs in Twitter, Inc. v. Elon R. Musk et al. filed Exhibit H just before sunrise on September 29 in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. If you’ve seen excerpts, you probably know it by its street name: Elon Musk’s texts.
The Atlantic

The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine

On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

‘The Universe Doesn’t Care That We Have Holidays’

If an asteroid were to gain sentience and set a course for Earth, might it pick a time like the holidays in order to catch the humans off guard? Well, that’s not going to work: Someone is monitoring space for incoming objects, holidays or not. Kelly Fast manages the...
The Atlantic

The Child Tax Credit Was a Little Too Subtle

Why doesn’t anyone care about the expanded child tax credit? A $100 billion policy—effective, important, elegantly designed, competently managed, and noncontroversial—is gone, at least for now. And nobody, save for a few politicians and wonks, seems to have noticed or to care. The expanded child tax credit...
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

Ukraine’s Fate and America’s Destiny

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The Ukrainian president came to Washington not only to seek aid in the fight...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Atlantic

Movies Don’t Need Reviews. They Need Something Else.

This is a free edition of Humans Being, a newsletter that unearths deeper meanings in pop culture. This time last year, Humans Being was finding its stride. I had found a format that I loved: one part memoir and one part media recommendation. At the end of each newsletter, I invited readers to email me in response to a personal question—hopefully one that would make them think a little, or share a story from their lives. If you’ve been here a while, you know the rhythm of my essays.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Announces Hire of Yair Rosenberg as Staff Writer

Yair Rosenberg, who has been a contributing writer with The Atlantic and the author of the Deep Shtetl newsletter, is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer. Yair is best known for his coverage about the intersection of politics, culture, and religion, having covered national and international politics; online discourse in an age of disinformation and conspiracy; and the omnipresence of antisemitism in our culture. He will also continue to write the Deep Shtetl newsletter.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

What’s Wrong With Following a Recipe?

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter soon. Naz Deravian, the author of the cookbook Bottom of the Pot, grew up in a family that shunned recipes in favor of spontaneous cooking—an attitude that initially impeded her effort to write a cookbook. However, as she wrote in an article for The Atlantic, the specificity and certainty of following a recipe eventually became a source of comfort for her, especially as she grappled with national and personal stressors.
The Atlantic

Rian Johnson’s Primal Scream

This article contains mild spoilers for the film Knives Out. When I last spoke with the filmmaker Rian Johnson, in 2019, he was two years removed from working on one of the world’s biggest franchises—Star Wars—and had quickly turned around a smaller, nimbler mystery-comedy set in wintery Massachusetts called Knives Out. That was enough of a hit that it started a new franchise around Daniel Craig’s lilting detective, Benoit Blanc. Knives Out’s first sequel, Glass Onion, dropped on Netflix last Friday, and another entry is guaranteed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

Why I Left Venezuela

Migration, I like to tell myself, is the opposite of inertia. I left Venezuela on August 28, 2014. President Hugo Chávez had died the year before, bequeathing power over his dictatorship to his hand-picked successor, Nicolás Maduro. Around this time, supermarket shelves were emptying and resourceful Venezuelans were creating WhatsApp groups to tell one another where to find medicine, toilet paper, flour. Street violence was so common that seemingly everyone knew somebody who had been abducted, if only for a few hours, usually for ransom. (For me, this person was my older sister.) One morning, as I drove to a memorial service for a classmate who had been killed by the police the day before, I realized that I had to leave the country. This student had died in a protest that I had also attended, but it was not fear of death that motivated me. It was the feeling that these protests would subside and accomplish nothing.
The Atlantic

Should Everyone Be Masking Again?

Winter is here, and so, once more, are mask mandates. After last winter’s crushing Omicron spike, much of America did away with masking requirements. But with cases once again on the rise and other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and influenza wreaking havoc, some scattered institutions have begun reinstating them. On Monday, one of Iowa’s largest health systems reissued its mandate for staff. That same day, the Oakland, California, city council voted unanimously to again require people to mask up in government buildings. A New Jersey school district revived its own mandate, and the Philadelphia school district announced that it would temporarily do the same after winter break.
OAKLAND, CA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

118K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy