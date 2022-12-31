ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No. 1 Georgia squares off with Ohio State in Atlanta for National Championship berth

By Paul Newberry
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rq9ia_0jzWxC9y00

ATLANTA — They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long histories.

Three decades ago, a quaint era before playoffs and RPOs and NIL, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that meant little more than intersectional bragging rights.

They’ll be playing for a whole lot more on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff — a berth in the national title game.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) are looking to take the penultimate step toward their second straight national championship, having barely broken a sweat on the way to the Southeastern Conference crown.

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is a bit more fortunate to be in this position, having slipped into the final playoff spot without winning its division in the Big Ten.

A resounding loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale knocked the Buckeyes out of contention for their conference title, but they made the playoff when Southern California lost in the Pac-12 championship game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All of it adds up to a thoroughly intriguing semifinal between schools with so much tradition — from Georgia’s Uga mascot to the Ohio State band’s dotting of the “i” — but hardly any face time with each other.

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was asked what he knew about the Bulldogs.

“Before playing them, no familiarity,” he replied. “I mean, I’ve seen them play, but obviously this past week studying them now. I don’t know anyone who went there. Nothing really.”

Eichenberg’s ignorance is understandable.

On New Year’s Day in 1993, the Bulldogs completed the best season of the mostly forgettable Ray Goff era with a 21-14 Citrus Bowl victory over the John Cooper-led Buckeyes. It was a smash-mouth game that featured Georgia’s Garrison Hearst and Ohio State’s Robert Smith each rushing for more than 100 yards and two TDs.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had a quarterback (Eric Zeier) who could throw the ball, too. The Buckeyes, with now-ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit taking the snaps, completed just 8 of 24 passes for 110 yards with an interception.

“It was a good win for the Dawgs,” recalled Will Muschamp, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator who played in that game for his alma mater. “We had a luncheon, and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room.

“I knew we had a shot to win.”

Joking aside, there are no Herbstreits in this one. But both teams feature Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback — Georgia’s Stetson Bennett vs. Ohio State C.J. Stroud — and plenty of firepower.

The Buckeyes rank second in the nation at 44.5 points a game, while Georgia checks in at No. 10 with a 39.2-point average.

The big question for Ohio State: Can they match up physically with the bruising Bulldogs?

Georgia is just as comfortable pounding an opponent into submission with its deep group of running backs as it is opening things up for Bennett and a talented collection of pass catchers led by tight end Brock Bowers.

Ohio State faced such a test against Michigan — and failed miserably. Now, the Buckeyes get the reigning national champs.

“It’s football, and you have to play physical,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Certainly it’s going to be the most physical game you’ve played all season.”

QUARTERBACK DUEL

Bennett, a former walk-on, could go down as one of the best big-game quarterbacks in college football history.

He has earned offensive MVP honors in his last three postseason contests, completing a cumulative 60 of 85 passes for 811 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in this year’s SEC championship game and last season’s two playoff victories.

Stroud, who was heavily recruited by Georgia before landing at Ohio State, will be facing a Bulldogs defense that gave up 502 yards passing in a 50-30 victory over LSU for the SEC title.

He views that as nothing more than an anomaly in a game that Georgia led comfortably most of the way.

“I’m pretty sure they’re not going to let us drop back and do what we want to do,” Stroud said. “I’m pretty sure they’ve been watching film on us and make sure that’s something they stop.”

INJURY REPORT

After being a no-show much of the week, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams finally turned up at practice Thursday.

Day said his player has been dealing with a stomach bug but would be ready to go Saturday.

It remains to be seen how effective Williams will be after sustaining an ankle injury against Indiana last month. He missed one game and had only eight carries for 34 yards in the loss to Michigan.

The Buckeyes sure could use him against Georgia, which has allowed a nation-low 77 yards rushing per game.

Speaking of injuries, the Bulldogs could be missing a couple of key players.

In the SEC title game, offensive lineman Warren McClendon sustained a knee injury, while Ladd McConkey (51 catches, 675 yards, five TDs) had to come out because of knee tendinitis.

Smart played it coy all week, merely saying he hopes both can play after four weeks to recover.

EYE ON THE TIGHT ENDS

Georgia has two huge weapons at tight end, and the Buckeyes aren’t too shabby at that position, either.

Bowers is the Bulldogs’ top receiver with 52 catches for 726 yards and six TDs, while 6-foot-7, 270-pound Darnell Washington presents an imposing physical challenge.

Ohio State counters with Cade Stover, who has 35 catches for 399 yards and five scores. He calls the tight end position “a very key piece to a good offense.”

DAWG FRONT

A deep defensive front — even after losing three players in the first round of the NFL draft — has allowed Georgia to keep the heat on opposing quarterbacks without the need for a lot of blitzing.

That will be a key against Stroud and the Buckeyes, who feature a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka).

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

It figures to be a pro-Bulldogs crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is about 75 miles from Georgia’s Athens campus.

This is Georgia’s third appearance of the season at the stadium that is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. The Bulldogs opened with a 49-3 rout of Oregon and romped again in the conference title game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JrV5_0jzWxC9y00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From Georgia - Ohio State

In all honesty, it’s a good thing those of us reading this site don’t have to recover in time to play TCU, because we probably wouldn't make it to the airport. If you take a look at photos from after the game, you can tell Georgia’s players and coaches are a mix of elated by emotionally drained. Now, the challenge of getting home late and having to travel cross-country awaits Georgia against a TCU team that wrapped its game up four hours earlier and is half a country closer. Odds are good that at the worry of not enough practice time crossed Kirby Smart’s mind late Saturday/early Sunday.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
WRDW-TV

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
219K+
Followers
150K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy