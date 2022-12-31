Read full article on original website
Eric D. Hitch Sr.
3d ago
The Broadway nothing unexpected there. back when I worked in the alarm industry I did a job for one of the neighboring businesses. The Broadway was the reason they upgraded their security
Reply(1)
5
queen Elizabeth
3d ago
oh my goodness is this place still even there? Same building??? Yea this isn't a surprise and it is Norfolk and this is everyday, nothing new.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
WAVY News 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
WAVY News 10
One shot on B Avenue in Norfolk
Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG8ztd. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester...
WAVY News 10
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs. ODU's Ben Stanley is hoping to make a difference for the Monarchs. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just …. A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. Read more: https://bit.ly/3QkCP2b. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs...
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet crashed through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
Missing Portsmouth teen found safe: Police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth police said Serenity Rager was found safe Tuesday night. Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night. The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time. Police said Serenity...
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
WAVY News 10
Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered
Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just …. A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. Read more: https://bit.ly/3QkCP2b. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs...
Chesapeake police search for woman who hasn't contacted family since Nov. 2
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is looking for a 59-year-old woman who last spoke with her family two months ago. Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022. On Nov. 25, her family told police that she left her mother's house and didn't come back.
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG8ztd. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening,...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
Comments / 14