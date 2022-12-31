ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sports fans invade downtown ahead of Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

By Larry Spruill
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
3 days ago
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — It’s a busy weekend in Atlanta. Not only is it New Year’s but also the Peach Bowl is in town.

Fans from both UGA and Ohio State are in town for the Chick Fil A Peach bowl, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. You can feel the energy and see the excitement.

Georgia and Ohio State fans are ready for the big game.

“We are so excited to be here, we came all the way from Arkansas,” said UGA Alum Shari Rafferty.

“We are ready,” said OSU Fan Chuck Ketchell.

Friday, fans from all over the country, invaded Downtown Atlanta. Many gathered inside the Georgia Aquarium, for the pre-game celebration.

UGA Fans, Ohio State fans all wanted to be in the city, to cheer on their team to a W.

Sports experts said Georgia is the favorite to win, but Ohio State Fans are not backing down.

“We’ll just work a little harder,” said OSU Fan Dena Bogen.

One couple is split.

Shari Rafferty is an UGA Alum and she was also a cheerleader, but her husband graduated from Ohio State....talk about opposites attract.

“I’m originally from Georgia. My husband is from Pennsylvania, but he went to Ohio State. We’re a house divided going on,” said Shari Rafferty.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked fans for the game predictions during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

But who will come out on top?“( You think y’all going to win?) Oh yeah, there’s no doubt about it. (What’s the score?) 42-27,” said Chuck Ketchell.

“I think we’re definitely going to win. I’m going to give about a 7-14 point spread. The Dawgs will definitely be undefeated,” said Rafferty.

