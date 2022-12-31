ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mount Airy community fridge to provide food to residents in need

As some Philadelphians struggle with food insecurity exacerbated by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Airy residents are contributing to the neighborhood's new community-fueled free pantry. The Mount Airy Community Pantry and Fridge will open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Located on the property of...
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August

by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
Healthy Restaurants in Philadelphia

- If you're trying to eat healthier, there are plenty of places to choose from in Philadelphia. You can find American, Ethiopian, Asian, Middle Eastern, or vegetarian options for your lunch or dinner. In addition, most of these restaurants also offer healthy alternatives for kids. Laser Wolf - Middle Eastern...
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
