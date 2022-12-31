Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean Cuisine
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year's Eve on the 18th Bus From Texas
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
phillyvoice.com
Mount Airy community fridge to provide food to residents in need
As some Philadelphians struggle with food insecurity exacerbated by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Airy residents are contributing to the neighborhood's new community-fueled free pantry. The Mount Airy Community Pantry and Fridge will open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Located on the property of...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
phillyvoice.com
Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Philadelphia Burger Brawl, a competition crowning the best burger in the city, was set to happen for the first time in two years this fall, before the Phillies' World Series run put it on the back burner. The event has now pivoted to a "Burger Crawl" happening throughout the month...
NBC Philadelphia
Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street
The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx...
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Testa’s in Havertown, a ‘Delco Institution’ Closes After 40 Years
Janis and Lou Testa holding a sign about their closing outside their Brookline Blvd. bakery. After 40 years, a Havertown icon, Testa’s Bakery, closed its doors Dec. 31, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. “Testa’s has been a part of our family celebrations for as long as I...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
PhillyBite
Healthy Restaurants in Philadelphia
- If you're trying to eat healthier, there are plenty of places to choose from in Philadelphia. You can find American, Ethiopian, Asian, Middle Eastern, or vegetarian options for your lunch or dinner. In addition, most of these restaurants also offer healthy alternatives for kids. Laser Wolf - Middle Eastern...
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
abc27.com
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to a release, Caesar’s Pasta, LLC of Blackwood New Jersey is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti. The frozen manicotti was sold...
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
