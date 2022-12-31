Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
mdlottery.com
Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win
A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
Inside Nova
Hospitals across Northern Virginia welcome first babies of the new year
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
coastalvirginiamag.com
7 Wintry Winery Escapes
Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
Inside Nova
InFive: New Year's babies, COVID update and another warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. 4. Oops. 3. Another warm day. Temperatures will climb to near 67 degrees...
Inside Nova
InFive: A look back, how to recycle your tree and warm temps continue
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children and leaving one firefighter injured. 4. Farewell Christmas tree. As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take...
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
$1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf
WALDORF, MD – If you fueled your vehicle up at the Waldorf U.S. Fuel station on Crain Highway for Tuesday’s Fast Play drawing, you might want to check your ticket. The Maryland Lottery has announced a $1,540,419 winning ticket was sold at the location for the January 2nd drawing. The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore. U.S. Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The post $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Landover Man Arrested for Car Theft, Other Charges
A Landover man has been arrested in connection with a December car theft, according to Takoma Park Police. Chief Antonio DeVaul announced on Sunday the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffery Allen Campbell of Landover for stolen auto, theft over $500, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Police...
DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee started 2023 with a message that encouraged communities to work with the Metropolitan Police Department to curb gun violence in D.C. In his message, Contee said 203 people died in the District in 2022 due to “senseless violence,” noting that, in many cases, those responsible for […]
Comments / 0