wlds.com
Two Arrested in Separate New Year’s Day Hit and Run Incidents
One person was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day after police received a report of a hit-and-run. West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of a hit and run from a complainant in the 800 block of West Lafayette Avenue at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
wlds.com
Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire
According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting
COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
KMOV
Police investigate shooting inside barbershop in Alton, IL
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Metro East barbershop Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officers found a victim shot inside Fresh Cuts Barber Shop. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
wlds.com
Illini Hospital To Get Drive-Thru Clinic in Late 2023
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield is going to be getting a new drive-thru clinic in the new year. WGEM reports that the Xpress Clinic in the square will be closing and moving to the site of the old annex building behind the hospital on Franklin Street. That’s where the new clinic will be built after it’s demolished and built up. The clinic will be similar to Blessing Hospital’s drive-thru clinic in Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
edglentoday.com
Update: Alton Police Say Shooting Victim Transported To St. Louis Area Hospital
ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside...
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
wlds.com
JPD On the Lookout for Jeep Involved in Hit and Run Crash
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent hit & run incident. According to a Crime Stoppers report, at 3:40 pm, Tuesday, December 20th, a vehicle struck another vehicle in the 1000 block of Beesley Avenue and then fled the scene.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Two Drug Charges
A Jacksonville man has pled guilty to two drug charges stemming from separate arrests over the last year. 48 year old Perry Handy of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday afternoon.
edglentoday.com
Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office Conduct Death Investigation Of Male Found In Unincorporated Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation of an adult male, that was found deceased Wednesday morning. Earlier Wednesday morning, an adult male was reported missing by a family member to the Troy Police Department. At about 10:57 a.m.,...
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
