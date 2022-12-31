Read full article on original website
BBC
Train strikes: Union boss warns action may continue for months
Train strikes could continue for months more, the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned. Mick Lynch said the RMT union, which began its latest walkouts on Tuesday, had a mandate to take action up until May, and could "go further". People returning to work after the Christmas break...
UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes
LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only...
‘Radio silence’ from government on ending strikes, says RMT’s Mick Lynch
There has been “radio silence” from the government on preventing a fresh wave of strikes, according to rail union leader Mick Lynch – who accused ministers of “sitting on their hands”.Union chiefs have said that only a change in stance will end the rail dispute, as passengers prepare for five days of disruption this week because of fresh strikes by tens of thousands of workers.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.“We don’t want disruption,...
Defiant Mick Lynch insists public BACKS five-day rail strikes which could last MONTHS
The RMT Union baron spoke out from a thin looking picket line at Euston this morning as rail bosses claimed that striking members have gone back to work after months of industrial action.
Government needs to stop blocking rail dispute deal, RMT says
Strikes on the railways will continue until the Government stops “blocking” a deal to resolve a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, a union leader has warned.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said there was an “unprecedented level of ministerial interference” preventing a settlement.The Government has denied claims by unions that it is now the main stumbling block to ending the bitter dispute.A fresh wave of strikes this week will cause travel chaos as RMT members and drivers in Aslef stage walkouts.Around 40,000 RMT members on Network Rail and 14 train operating companies...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
Rail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
Rail passengers will face fresh travel disruption from Tuesday as tens of thousands of workers take strike action in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.Picket lines will again be mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.Passengers, including those returning to work after the festive break, are being warned to expect “significant disruption” as only...
msn.com
RMT chief threatens rail strikes could continue beyond May – as it happened
LIVE – Updated at 15:18. Mick Lynch says strikes could carry on into spring unless a reasonable offer is made to the RMT union; transport secretary denies blocking a deal. Downing Street is hopeful that a deal to end the rail strikes could be possible. A No 10 source said that while issues remained to be sorted, it was viewed as the public sector dispute most likely to be resolved first, reports our political correspondent Peter Walker.
Mick Lynch claims government is ‘prepared to take risks with safety’ as new round of rail strikes kicks off
By the end of the next round of national rail stoppages, members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail will have been on strike for 20 days in 200 since midsummer 2022. An overtime ban that has run for weeks over Christmas and new year has cut earnings still further.But as the longest sustained shutdown of large parts of the rail network since 1989 began, the boss of the main rail union said the walk-outs have been effective.Speaking exclusively to The Independent, general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We’ve put it on the front page of the papers...
Second day of New Year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on...
Mick Lynch accuses government of ‘torpedoing’ rail strike talks before Christmas
Mick Lynch has accused the government of trying to “torpedo” pre-Christmas train strike talks.“We were making progress with the train operating companies, and on one Sunday afternoon before strike action, they decided to torpedo those talks by putting conditions on the negotiations that they knew we could never accept,” the RMT boss told Sky News.Mark Harper, the transport secretary, denied Mr Lynch’s claim on Tuesday, insisting it “absolutely isn’t true”. However, Mr Lynch later hit back, saying: “He can deny it all he likes - it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police investigation opened after three killed by fire in Perth‘Grenfell’ graffitied on Ulster stadium in apparent sponsorship protestWatch: Overturned lorry is recovered near Belfast following bad weather
