The Hottest Headlines Of 2022: Will Smith's Oscars Slap, Amber Heard Vs. Johnny Depp & More

What a rollercoaster ride 2022 has been!

Between jaw-dropping workplace scandals and months of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II , the past year has been anything but boring.

The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

A day marked in history books forever.

On Thursday, September 8, Queen Elizabeth peacefully passed at the age of 96 in her Balmoral Castle home in the United Kingdom.

King Charles III immediately took over the throne, concluding Her Majesty's duties as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

The slap heard around the world.

On Sunday, March 27, Will Smith was filled with rage when he stormed onto the stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards and smacked Chris Rock across the face.

The incident occurred after the 2022 Oscars host made an insensitive joke about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star's spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith . The King Richard actor proceeded to aggressively insist Rock keep his "wife's name out of [his] f**king mouth."

Amber Heard Vs. Johnny Depp Trial

The defamation case of Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard wrapped up on Wednesday, June 1, after a jury unanimously came to a verdict in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Depp was awarded $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages, however, she was provided $2 million in compensatory damages of her own. Heard filed an appeal to the court's decision on Wednesday, November 23.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

On Friday, October 28, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce had been finalized in separate social media statements.

The estranged parents, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin , 13, daughter Vivian , 10, and remain committed to providing the best care for their kids — despite their new broken family dynamic .

'GMA3' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Alleged Affair

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 's alleged affair was exposed to the public on Wednesday, November 30, after released photos portrayed the potential pair coupled up on a romantic weekend getaway and seemingly holding hands in an Uber.

As the scandal unfolded, ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped the duo from their talk show roles until the network completes a full investigation into their extramarital relationship .