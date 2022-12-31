Read full article on original website
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Exciting New Flavors Coming To Toms River, NJ With A Brand New Restaurant
When one door closes, another one opens. In this case, the door is a restaurant that closed a few weeks ago and is being replaced with something new and exciting!. A few weeks ago I told you about a local New Jersey business that seems to have met the unfortunate fate of closing its doors.
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
Police shoot fugitive wanted in Elmwood Park, NJ attempted murder
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 p.m. in a motel along Route 46 in...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Stolen car goes flying, almost hits man as it crashes into NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — Video shows a stolen car crash landing on a home and parked car, barely missing a man walking on the street just after midnight on New Year's Day. The driver of a stolen car was on Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. and tried to take off when police arrived.
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Here is where you can drop off and recycle your Christmas Tree in Ocean County, NJ
As you begin or finish taking down your Christmas decorations inside and outside the residence, know that there are plenty of places to bring your tree and recycle it in Ocean County. Following Christmas of 2021, which of course had cleaning up go into January of 2022, there were more...
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise
WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
Great way to spend New Year’s day at the Jersey Shore
After a long New Year's Eve, it is only right that the nation’s number one brunch cocktail earns its own day, appropriately honored on New Year's Day. Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, the Jersey Shore’s quintessential resort, will be starting the new year off right by hosting guests to celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar and award-winning brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Great winter day trip close to New Jersey
In the last decade or so, Philadelphia has been trying to compete in some ways with its big brother, The Big Apple. Philly is much easier to get into and out of than NYC and has plenty of winter attractions for every member of the family. Dilworth Plaza is the...
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
We all have a part to play in helping the homeless survive and move forward in Ocean County, NJ
It's a new year filled with all kinds of possibilities for all of us, new goals, new expectations, new ways to help others. There is a great and continued need for helping the homeless in Ocean County as we set foot in a new year as well. January is typically...
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
