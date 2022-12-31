ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
TRENTON, NJ
2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise

WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
WAYNE, NJ
Great way to spend New Year’s day at the Jersey Shore

After a long New Year's Eve, it is only right that the nation’s number one brunch cocktail earns its own day, appropriately honored on New Year's Day. Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, the Jersey Shore’s quintessential resort, will be starting the new year off right by hosting guests to celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar and award-winning brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Great winter day trip close to New Jersey

In the last decade or so, Philadelphia has been trying to compete in some ways with its big brother, The Big Apple. Philly is much easier to get into and out of than NYC and has plenty of winter attractions for every member of the family. Dilworth Plaza is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

