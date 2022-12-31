ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NOLA.com

WATCH: Relive the celebration from Tulane's momentous victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl

Tulane fans will be buzzing for quite some time following the Green Wave's win over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. Quarterback Michael Pratt hit Alex Bauman on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 45-45. Valentino Ambrosio converted on the extra point to give the Green Wave the 46-45 lead, and that proved to be the difference in a game that many consider the biggest victory in the history of the Tulane football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Athlete/rapper Flau'jae Johnson having an impact for LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Live updates: Saints look to pull off the upset over the Eagles in Philadelphia

The New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that's a must-win to keep the road team's faint playoff hopes alive. The Eagles QB situation was up in the air for much of the week with Jalen Hurts looking to return from an injury. Gardner Minshew started at quarterback last week, throwing for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

