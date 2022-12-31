Tulane fans will be buzzing for quite some time following the Green Wave's win over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. Quarterback Michael Pratt hit Alex Bauman on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 45-45. Valentino Ambrosio converted on the extra point to give the Green Wave the 46-45 lead, and that proved to be the difference in a game that many consider the biggest victory in the history of the Tulane football program.

