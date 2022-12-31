Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
WATCH: Relive the celebration from Tulane's momentous victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl
Tulane fans will be buzzing for quite some time following the Green Wave's win over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. Quarterback Michael Pratt hit Alex Bauman on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 45-45. Valentino Ambrosio converted on the extra point to give the Green Wave the 46-45 lead, and that proved to be the difference in a game that many consider the biggest victory in the history of the Tulane football program.
NOLA.com
Rolling with chalk Celtics and underdog Kings: Best bets for Jan. 3
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Drew Brees and Brian Kelly share a moment before the LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl
LSU football coach Brian Kelly and Drew Brees, who is serving as an interim assistant for Purdue, shook hands and spoke before Monday's Citrus Bowl game in Orlando. The two men will face off in the bowl game, but Brees acknowledged before the game that he's usually cheering for the Tigers.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 4, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
NOLA.com
Doug Mouton on Damar Hamlin, Tulane and LSU, spirited Saints debate on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 129
It was supposed to be a very happy Tuesday morning episode of the Dattitude podcast (No. 129), as we open the new year with Tulane’s biggest football victory in nearly a century against USC in the Cotton Bowl, as well as LSU’s 63-7 whooping of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NOLA.com
LSU linebacker and team captain Mike Jones will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
LSU backup linebacker and team captain Mike Jones said after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after the 63-7 win Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his last game...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Damar Hamlin matter should teach us all some important lessons
Football, as we know it, changed Monday night. The subliminal detachment we collectively share when watching the sport was shattered, perhaps irrevocably, the second Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. As the horrific scene played out, a football game transformed into a life-or-death situation....
Fresno State edges last unbeaten team in No. 21 New Mexico
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 16 points and Fresno State beat the last unbeaten team in the nation in No. 21 New Mexico, topping the Lobos 71-67 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill added 14 points, making three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the victory for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West).
NOLA.com
WATCH: Marshon Lattimore pulls off a late pick 6 to put the Saints in charge vs. the Eagles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore stepped in front of a Gardner Minshew pass and returned an interception 11 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 20-10 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles with 5:31 remaining. Lattimore, who has been out with an injury, saw his first action in...
NOLA.com
Can the Saints rebound in 2023? Jeff Duncan's crystal ball forecasts another wild year in sports
Happy New Year, New Orleans. In honor of the late, great Peter Finney, the legendary oracle of New Orleans sports, let’s dust off the crystal ball and see what 2023 portends for the world of sports. And as Pete always advised: Do not bet the kids’ tuition money on...
NOLA.com
Athlete/rapper Flau'jae Johnson having an impact for LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
NOLA.com
Saints eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17 despite beating the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — The New Orleans Saints took care of their side of things but did not receive the help they needed across the league, and they were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday evening. Their playoff hopes were officially extinguished when the Green Bay Packers completed a blowout of the...
NOLA.com
Live updates: Saints look to pull off the upset over the Eagles in Philadelphia
The New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that's a must-win to keep the road team's faint playoff hopes alive. The Eagles QB situation was up in the air for much of the week with Jalen Hurts looking to return from an injury. Gardner Minshew started at quarterback last week, throwing for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Cowboys.
