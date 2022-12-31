Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy’s dyslexia diagnosis
Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The ‘Angels’ hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: “My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me....
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
KXLY
Duchess of York says Queen Elizabeth is ‘tucked in our hearts’ in New Year poem tribute
The Duchess of York says the late Queen Elizabeth is “tucked in our hearts” and “free”. Sarah Ferguson, 63, made the tribute in a New Year’s poem dedicated to her former mother-in-law. The Duchess, who was married to the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew for...
KXLY
The 25 best Black movies of 2022
Black cinema had an impressive year. From the days of Black filmmakers creating movies for segregated Black audiences in the early 1900s, Black movies have come a long way down a rocky road. The Lincoln Motion Picture Company, established by George P. Johnson in 1916, was the first Black-owned company...
KXLY
Harry Melling ‘doesn’t know what the Coen brothers see in him’
Harry Melling has “no idea” what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star – who appears in the Joel Coen-directed ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – admits that he’s not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him.
KXLY
TLC’s Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer – whose real name is Rozonda Thomas – got together with the ‘Brotherly Love’ actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the...
KXLY
Alec Baldwin can’t wait to meet his first grandchild
Alec Baldwin can’t wait to meet his grandchild. The 64-year-old actor was overjoyed to hear his daughter Ireland, 27, who he shares with former wife Kim Basinger, 69, is expecting her first child after the news of her pregnancy was announced on Friday. (30.12.22) Alec’s wife Hilaria, 38, posted...
Baby's outraged mom takes to TikTok after toy spews crude jokes in place of songs and sounds
A mom took to social media platform TikTok to vent her anger over a toy given to her baby by a family member. The toy's audio contained lewd jokes instead of age-appropriate songs and sounds.
KXLY
Sharon Osbourne making TV comeback weeks after emergency hospitalisation
Sharon Osbourne is making a TV comeback weeks after she was rushed to hospital. The 70-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram video on Monday (02.01.23) after she was rushed for treatment on December 16 for an as yet unspecified “medical emergency”. She said about preparing for a...
Comments / 0