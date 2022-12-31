Read full article on original website
Related
Murder in the Cathedral...
Last Thursday, Dec. 29, was the feast day of St. Thomas Becket. He was martyred at Canterbury Cathedral on this day in 1170, 852 years ago. He had become something of a folk hero even before he was assassinated, After his death, he quickly became one of England’s most beloved saints. Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is a collection of stories that pilgrims told one another as they walked to Canterbury to pay their respects at Becket’s shrine. ...
Teach diligently...
“But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.” - Matthew 23:13 The Pharisees were very zealous to keep the very letter of the law. They had 613 manmade laws to follow. They thought they were the very cream of the crop when it...
Comments / 0