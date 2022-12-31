The Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted all manner of intriguing new vehicles and the Haval H-Dog is one of the most interesting. This new SUV has been designed for younger consumers who live in urban areas but like to escape the rat race and head outdoors. This dual-purpose nature of the H-Dog is reflected in its design that has a boxy shape as has become quite common of off-roaders but also has some smoother and more refined surfaces.

1 DAY AGO