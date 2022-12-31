Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
AC Schnitzer’s BMW i4 M50 Reports for Polizei Duty
German tuner AC Schnitzer readies BMW i4 M50 for the Essen Motor Show, presenting it in German police colors. The tuning house has produced a body kit for the i4 M50 aimed at aerodynamics, in addition to adding wheels of its own design. The i4 M50 is one of three...
Electric Cars Key To Hyundai's Assault On Toyota And Volkswagen
Hyundai Motor Company, which consists of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, is now the world's third-largest automaker and it intends to utilize its strong position to take on Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, the number one and two biggest carmakers, respectively. Speaking to Bloomberg, Hyundai president and co-chief executive...
CARMAT says its Aeson artificial heart product will form part of French clinical study
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French healthcare and medical technology company CARMAT (ALCAR.PA) said on Wednesday that its Aeson artificial heart product would be implemented within the framework of a clinical study in France known as 'EFICAS'.
Carscoops
Haval H-Dog Is A New Plug-In Hybrid SUV For China
The Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted all manner of intriguing new vehicles and the Haval H-Dog is one of the most interesting. This new SUV has been designed for younger consumers who live in urban areas but like to escape the rat race and head outdoors. This dual-purpose nature of the H-Dog is reflected in its design that has a boxy shape as has become quite common of off-roaders but also has some smoother and more refined surfaces.
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Reveals the Fully-Electric ID.7 Sedan
Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) sees the world’s leading companies in innovation present the future of technology. Following a six year break, Volkswagen is making its return to the annual trade show by revealing the fully-electric ID.7 sedan, the sixth model in its EV family. The company has kept a steady focus on EVs with a commitment to launching ten models by 2026, offering suitable products to as many consumers as possible.
conceptcarz.com
Volvo EX90 Makes North American Debut at CES
Today the new Volvo EX90 was shown for the first time in North America at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there to highlight the tech collaborations that make the Volvo EX90 our smartest vehicle yet. The Volvo EX90 represents a new era for safety for our company.
Carscoops
Toyota To Showcase Three Custom RAV4 PHEVs In Tokyo
Toyota Industries, a subsidiary of Toyota focused on machinery, announced it will bring a trio of customized RAV4 PHEV models at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon – the “Adventure”, the “OffRoad PKG” and the “Sporty PKG”. Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of...
insideevs.com
Fully Electric Land Rover Defender Reportedly Coming In 2025
Land Rover is working on an all-electric version of the Defender due in 2025, per a recent report by British outlet Auto Express. The electric Defender will have around 300 miles of range and is expected to launch alongside a facelifted version of the existing ICE model. Auto Express claims it won't just be the standard Defender 110 that will be electrified, but also the 2-door 90 and long-wheelbase 130.
Carscoops
The Hongqi H6 Sedan Is Heading To Global Markets With A 2.0-Liter Turbo
Hot on the heels of various spy shots, the new Hongqi H6 has been unveiled in full at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The H6 adopts a dynamic and sporty design that should help it appeal to a wide range of buyers. It includes a large grille, aggressive split headlights, LED daytime running lights that run down either side of the grille, and a number of black accents.
Truth About Cars
Polestar Seats: Virtue Signaling Now Standard
In service of promoting its own sustainability goals, Polestar has opted to offer seating with small print that details the carbon footprint of your chosen upholstery. Though it doesn’t actually matter whether you’ve selected wool, Nappa leather, or faux-leather vinyl (which Polestar calls MicoTech) because the company appears to have labels ready for every option. It’s commercialized virtue signaling at its finest and will become commonplace on every model it sells, starting with the 2024 Polestar 3 SUV.
