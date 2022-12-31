Read full article on original website
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy’s dyslexia diagnosis
Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The ‘Angels’ hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: “My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me....
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
I want to become a TV star, says Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor wants to become a “TV star”. The 29-year-old singer has revealed that she’d love to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson by making a successful transition from the music industry to the TV business. She shared: “I want to be a TV star. I...
Adele struggling with sciatica
Adele is suffering with sciatica. The 34-year-old singer admitted she has been left “waddling” because she’s experiencing issues with her mobility after experiencing a flare-up of pain down her sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Speaking...
TLC’s Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer – whose real name is Rozonda Thomas – got together with the ‘Brotherly Love’ actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the...
Duchess of York says Queen Elizabeth is ‘tucked in our hearts’ in New Year poem tribute
The Duchess of York says the late Queen Elizabeth is “tucked in our hearts” and “free”. Sarah Ferguson, 63, made the tribute in a New Year’s poem dedicated to her former mother-in-law. The Duchess, who was married to the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew for...
Harry Melling ‘doesn’t know what the Coen brothers see in him’
Harry Melling has “no idea” what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star – who appears in the Joel Coen-directed ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – admits that he’s not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him.
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett engaged
Sara Bareilles has got engaged. The ‘Love Song’ hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said “yes to marrying” Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards. Sharing a...
These are the richest celebrities in the world
While acclaim doesn't guarantee a large bank account, fame and fortune often do go hand in hand. Recognizable names like Madonna and Paul McCartney often appear on any list of the world's richest celebrities, while others among the uber-famous fall slightly under the bar of the mega-rich (think: Cher and Brad Pitt). Still more celebrities who consistently rank among the wealthiest, like Slavica Ecclestone and Jacqueline Gold, are decidedly less famous than their more popular counterparts.
Sharon Osbourne making TV comeback weeks after emergency hospitalisation
Sharon Osbourne is making a TV comeback weeks after she was rushed to hospital. The 70-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram video on Monday (02.01.23) after she was rushed for treatment on December 16 for an as yet unspecified “medical emergency”. She said about preparing for a...
