The Guardian

Peers set to slow down attempts to scrap thousands of EU laws

Members of the House of Lords are preparing to slow down attempts to axe thousands of pieces of European Union legislation, with some warning there is no chance of the bill passing by the end of the year as promised. Ministers have promised to review about 4,000 pieces of EU...

