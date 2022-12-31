Intensity of psychedelic experiences after taking psilocybin does not depend on body mass index, study suggests

A review of 2020 Household Pulse Survey data reveals that as an election nears, people in the United States report more depression and anxiety. The 2020 data is significant as rates of anxiety and depression in the weeks before the November presidential election can be compared with survey data taken in April 2020, the beginning of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, when many Americans would have been concerned about their health and economic security.

