Intensity of psychedelic experiences after taking psilocybin does not depend on body mass index, study suggests

Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
A single, moderate dose of psilocybin reduces depressive symptoms for at least two weeks, controlled study finds
A single dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin combined with supportive counseling leads to significant reductions in depressive symptoms, according to a new double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The findings have recently been published in eClinicalMedicine. Psilocybin is a psychoactive compound found in certain types of “magic” mushrooms. It has been used...
PsyPost
Study suggests the 2020 election resulted in increased anxiety and depression across political spectrums
A review of 2020 Household Pulse Survey data reveals that as an election nears, people in the United States report more depression and anxiety. The 2020 data is significant as rates of anxiety and depression in the weeks before the November presidential election can be compared with survey data taken in April 2020, the beginning of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, when many Americans would have been concerned about their health and economic security.
PsyPost
New research identifies a cognitive mechanism linked to reduced susceptibility to fake news
Insightfulness might play a critical role in the ability to assess the accuracy of information, according to new research published in the journal Thinking & Reasoning. The study found that people with greater insight-based problem solving skills were less likely to fall for fake news. With rise of the internet...
PsyPost
Attachment in the families of young adults can be separated into three distinct psychological components, study finds
A new study examined emotional attachment between members of families with an adolescent or a young adult (18-23 years of age). Results showed that emotional attachment in these families can be described using three distinct psychological components and that an increase in stress of parents predicted attachment insecurity in the family. The study was published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.
PsyPost
For young adults, more time gaming may mean better executive functioning
A new study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that young adults who play video games consistently tend to have improved executive functioning. The study compared the performance of those who game frequently (11 hours/per week on average) and those who are casual gamers (1.5 hours per week on average).
Comments / 0