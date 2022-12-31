ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ESPN's Monica McNutt Says Chris Paul Can Still Command an Offense

By Landon Buford
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWfQL_0jzWrnpz00

Despite Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul residing in the back half of his career, ESPN's Monica McNutt chose him to run the point in a theoretical pick-up game.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Toronto Raptors 113-104. With Devin Booker sidelined with a groining injury Chris Paul and the rest of the team were forced to pick up scoring duties.

Mikal Bridges led the way for the Suns with 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Chris Paul added 20 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists in 35 minutes.

Paul has received a heavy amount of criticism as he enters the final stretch of his career, but not everyone in the sports world is ready to call it quits on CP3.

ESPN's Monica McNutt recently spoke with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on Scoop B Radio and was asked who she’s picking between John Wall or Malcolm Brogdon on her squad in a pickup run.

"Brogdon. And I love John Wall. I am so excited to see him back playing ball and healthy, but I’ve always loved Malcolm Brogdon. Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Jrue Holiday (to a degree)… no flash-all ball. Like, they can hit you at all three levels; maybe not an elite 3-point shooter, but if you leave him open, they will do the damage," said McNutt .

"Those are my favorite types of point guards. I don’t need no flash. Like, even Chris Paul in the second part of his career; I don’t need a whole bunch of dynamic explosions. I need you to get us into our offense, finish and hit me when I’m ready to shoot the ball. Simple.[laughs]"

As for the Suns, with the loss to the Raptors they now fall to 20-17 on the season. Next up for Phoenix are the New York Knicks on Jan. 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
858
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy