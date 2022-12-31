ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WIBX 950

These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
New York Post

New York could see temps in the 60s as unseasonably warm air hits East Coast

A stretch of warm weather is expected across the country’s eastern half to start the week. The FOX Forecast Center said the warmth would be widely felt Tuesday as nearly 240 million Americans will see highs 10-20 degrees above average. More than 30 record highs could fall Tuesday, primarily located in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.  “For those of you in the St. Louis area, it is going to be closer to a high temperature for today of about 41 degrees, and that average really is right around by mid-April,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Record highs could also fall in Chicago, Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh. An approaching cold front on Wednesday will shift the warmth into the Northeast, with highs in the 50s as far north as Maine.  Most of the I-95 corridor should be in the 60s, which is still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
MAINE STATE
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

