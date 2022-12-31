Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Harry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'
Harry Melling's weight loss was "just something that happened". The 33-year-old actor lost a significant amount of weight after playing Dudley Dursley in five 'Harry Potter' films - but Harry insists he wasn't trying to disassociate himself from the character by changing his appearance. He said: "I have no control...
Shakira urges her followers to 'continue to trust others'
Shakira is determined to "continue to trust others" even if she feels betrayed. The 45-year-old singer - who split from soccer star Gerard Pique last year - has taken to social media to urge people who have been betrayed to not lose faith. Shakira - who has Sasha, seven, and...
Emma Roberts adopts a chihuahua rescue puppy
Emma Roberts has adopted a chihuahua rescue puppy. The 31-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal that she's adopted a puppy from the Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue organization that's based in Los Angeles. Alongside a photo of her puppy, Emma wrote on Instagram: "Our new family member…...
