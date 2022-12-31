Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Baby's outraged mom takes to TikTok after toy spews crude jokes in place of songs and sounds
A mom took to social media platform TikTok to vent her anger over a toy given to her baby by a family member. The toy's audio contained lewd jokes instead of age-appropriate songs and sounds.
Saint Laurent Taps Silver-Haired Directors, Naeem Khan to Be Honored
SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age. Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera — and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.
Parents Are Sharing The Creepiest Thing Their Kid Has Said To Them, And It's Scarier Than The "M3gan" Trailer
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day we were looking at photos of my dad and she said 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
Sage advice: Play nice...
You have no choice in where you are born. That is chosen by your parents and/or circumstances. As you mature you have some control of where you live. If you don’t like Indianapolis, you can move to Tampa. If you don’t care for the United States, you can move to Finland. There are some I would even help pack; but, that’s another story. What you cannot do is move to...
