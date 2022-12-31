Read full article on original website
Modernist Suspension House Spans a Creek Between Two California Hillsides
The opportunity to live in a home straddling a creek is rare indeed, especially in California, where such buildings were outlawed back in the 1970s. Those built before the law existed are “grandfathered in,” allowed to remain in place so long as they adhere to a strict set of rules and regulations. When San Francisco-based firm Fougeron Architecture was asked to renovate one of these homes, they had to keep the exact same footprint of the existing house, which almost appears to be floating between two gentle tree-covered hillsides.
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
This Abandoned California Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
California is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning
A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
California Outdoors: Coyotes, a legal buck, spearfishing
Q: I live in a condominium complex in Orange County, and coyotes sometimes run around the building — which worries those of us who have small dogs. Can I legally shoot a coyote with a compound bow if I obtain a California hunting license?. A: Assuming you are asking...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Active weather pattern to start 2023
Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
Rain impact on California's reservoirs
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake, nearly two weeks ago, killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said, Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m., on...
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
California 6-year-old captures orb in sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
More rain coming to state after New Year’s Eve deluge
SACRAMENTO — Residents in California’s vast Central Valley region are bracing for another round of powerful storms, this week, after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person and forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas — including more than 1,000 inmates at a county jail.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
‘Atmospheric Rivers’ producing great ski conditions, boosting snowpack in California
An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of California Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
