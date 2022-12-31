Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Corona, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
Antelope Valley Press
First monthly ‘Coffee with a Cop’ scheduled, Friday, in Lake Hughes
LAKE HUGHES — Celebrate the start of the new year with the first monthly “Coffee with a Cop” gathering with deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station. Community members are invited to join deputies for conversations from 9 to 10 a.m., on Friday,...
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
z1077fm.com
Sheriff’s Search and Rescue finds missing Morongo Valley man in matter of hours
A brief search and rescue was conducted for a missing Morongo Valley man early Thursday morning (December 29,) and K9 units were able to locate him in just a a few hours. Edgar Edge was reported missing by his wife at approximately 1:30 a.m. He was last seen by his...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Fontana Herald News
Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana
Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Antelope Valley Press
Man with knife fatally shot by Redlands police
REDLANDS, Calif. — A Redlands police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, early Sunday, authorities said. The man, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.
Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
2urbangirls.com
Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
