Hesperia, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Corona, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rancho Cucamonga High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Corona on January 02, 2023, 17:00:00.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man with knife fatally shot by Redlands police

REDLANDS, Calif. — A Redlands police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, early Sunday, authorities said. The man, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

