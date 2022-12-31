ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back

That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Finally Gets a Hall of Fame to Honor Its Greats of the Past

Six decades after the first Cup race, NASCAR opened the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte in May of 2010. While Charlotte seemed an obvious choice for the Hall of Fame—most NASCAR teams are based in that region—Daytona Beach and Atlanta had been finalists, and Richmond, Kansas City, Detroit, and a site in Alabama had shown interest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut

Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Racing News

Kyle Larson, Katelyn Larson welcome son Cooper (Photo)

Kyle Larson is set to enter his 11th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series championship as recently as 2021. View the Cooper Larson photo below. On December 31, Kyle and Katelyn Larson welcomed Cooper Donald Larson. The couple now have three children. Cooper, the latest addition joins brother Owen and sister Audrey.
Racing News

Kyle Busch: 2023 MGM car released; Fans notice interesting detail

Kyle Busch is set to drive the No. 8 for RCR in the 2023 NASCAR season. All last year, Joe Gibbs Racing was highly engaged in a sponsorship search to replace Mars Inc following their departure from the sport. However, they were unable to locate a replacement which sent Kyle Busch out the door to look for new opportunities.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To 2023 Notable Race Changes

We're only a month away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But a few changes are being made to the lineup for the upcoming season. Earlier this morning, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass revealed that at least two races are going to be reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles for the 2023 season. The ones he knows thus far are the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta in March and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
ringsidenews.com

Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy