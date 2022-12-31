Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
theuconnblog.com
What did we learn? No. 2 UConn men’s basketball suffers first loss
It was a great Big East game on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio at Cintas Center, as No. 22 Xavier spoiled No. 2 UConn’s run at an undefeated season and knocked the Huskies to 14-1 with an 83-73 decision. It was the first time UConn had truly struggled and...
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel
Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.
Local businesses betting on boost from legal sports gambling
Now that sports gambling is legal in Ohio, local businesses are betting on a business boost — especially with the Bengals already secured for a playoff game this season.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old
DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
WKRC
Historical social security change beginning in January
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
WKRC
Instruments worth thousands stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
