Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati

Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WHIO Dayton

News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old

DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
WKRC

Historical social security change beginning in January

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
