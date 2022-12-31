ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech faces first Big 12 battle on the road against No. 18 TCU

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams guided his squad to 10 victories out of 12 total during the nonconference slate.

There’s still one more, technically, but that’s in January on the road against LSU.

For now, the focus will be on the fight for a Big 12 Conference title, and even a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

That new journey begins with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against No. 18 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

“It’s a new year, a new season,” Adams said Thursday. “There’s 18 of these games and it’s a heavyweight fight — this is Round 1.

“Hard to win on the road, as it is every year. Especially with such a very, very tough Big 12 Conference.”

Texas Tech (10-2), which was ranked No. 23 to start the season, gets a chance to add a number next to its name and improve its NCAA Tournament résumé when it takes on the Horned Frogs (11-1) in the first of the conference’s double round-robin format.

It’s a step up from outscoring Jackson State, Houston Christian and South Carolina State 323-190.

”Reality is going to set in because we’re going to be playing a very well-coached team, a top-25 team in TCU with good players and experienced guys,” Adams said. ”But everything is going to be more challenging. But we’ll continue to do what we do best and attack in different ways.

“What I think what we’ve really got to do is — they attack also — so, we’ve got to get back on defense. Our transition defense has got to be really good. And they’re a very physical team, so we’re going to have to make sure to keep them off the offensive glass.”

TCU should look very familiar to Adams, as it returns 10 scholarship players who were part of a squad that finished with a 21-13 overall mark after falling to Arizona in a second-round tournament game — coincidentally after the Red Raiders defeated Notre Dame at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

In total, TCU brought back 92.5% of its scoring, 93% of its rebounding and 97.7% of its offensive rebounding — including all five returning starters and its top six scorers — from last season.

Mike Miles Jr. leads the way, scoring 18.1 points per contest for the Horned Frogs. The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year is aided by Emmanuel Miller (14.0 points per game), and Damion Baugh (11.3 ppg). The 6-foot-7 Miller, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, has turned in back-to-back 20-point performances.

“He may be one of the quickest players we’ve ever had to try to guard,” Adams said of Miles Jr. ”He’s just so great off the bounce. … The thing he does really, really well is he gets fouled, and he’s good at the free-throw line. So not only got to stay in front of him, got to contest his shot, but then when he does drive you’ve got to get your hands up and hopefully you can make him take a different shot without fouling him.”

The Horned Frogs, winners of their last 11, have done so thanks to some solid post options as well. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is expected to pose a big problem — listed at 6-11, 263 pounds — for Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho.

Texas Tech appears to be on the right track offensively speaking, when you look at the numbers. The Red Raiders have recorded three straight 100-plus point contests while seeing Kevin Obanor, De’Vion Harmon and Pop Isaacs find their form and confidence in an up-tempo offense.

It was the type of offense Adams spoke about when he added veteran coach Steve Green, who instituted a Golden State Warriors offense during his time at South Plains College. Whether it be players meshing or freshmen figuring things out, Texas Tech appears to be on the same page when it comes to putting the ball in the basket.

The defense can still use some improving, but Adams seems accepting of the situation since the Red Raiders are in-sync.

“Our new slogan might be ‘offense, we attack or something,’ ” Adams quipped Thursday. ”We figured out a way to get the ball down the floor a little quicker. And shooting the 3 really well and everybody’s sharing the ball.

“Our image may be a little different than past (teams). This may be a team that doesn’t play as good at defense, but plays great on the offensive end. We’re still working on the other side of the ball and guarding a little better. But certainly pleased with our offense.”

One thing that could also help, and change the complexion of the offense and defense, is the addition of Fardaws Aimaq to the rotation. The 6-foot-11 Utah Valley transfer recently removed his cast then walking boot, signaling his return to the court is close.

Aimaq — a two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season for Utah Valley — has not played in a game this season after suffering a foot injury during a workout in September.

“We’re being patient, but we’re excited to get him back on the floor,” Adams said. “We see him out there shooting 3s, and he looks so good out there just moving around. I was hoping we could put him in uniform against TCU, but he’s not quite ready for that.

“He may be two or three weeks, it could be a month out. But we know that he’s making progress and he’s feeling good. And our trainer, Mike Neal, said he’s ahead of schedule.”

TEXAS TECH AT NO. 18 TCU

What: Big 12 Conference game

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth.

Records: Texas Tech 10-2, TCU 11-1

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 97.3 FM

Coverage: Follow @cmsilvajr on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and more at lubbockonline.com.

Fast fact(s): After a couple of changes, Texas Tech’s starting lineup is averaging double figures: Kevin Obanor (16.6 points), Daniel Batcho (13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds), De’Vion Harmon (12.2 points), Pop Isaacs (10.3 points) and Jaylon Tyson (10.2 points).

