B1G WBB Week 8: Early upsets and the Illinois Fighting Illini are on the rise
Teams in the Big Ten have only played between two and four conference games, but there are already stories emerging throughout the standings. In week eight, a surprise team threw their name into conversation and two favorites slipped. It starts in East Lansing, Michigan. Spartans Shock Hoosiers. The Indiana Hoosiers’...
Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat
Look around the NCAA women’s basketball landscape and there are similarities. Most teams play a heavy rotation of seven to eight players in any given game. Outside of non-conference outlier performances where a program is dramatically better than another, coaches rely on starters and a select two or three reserves to execute a team’s game plan. When injuries or poor runs of play creep into the equation, there’s a potential for disaster.
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia
There are always things I can find to be grumpy about when watching a football game. Flaws are often easy to see, and when things are largely going in a positive direction, the negative things stand out even more. I could probably fill the entire internet with things that I didn’t like about Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but I’ll try sticking to just some of the basics because that wound is still raw, and I don’t really feel like picking at it.
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory
The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things
The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
Column: 2022 was a letdown, so what does 2023 have in store for the football team?
I think by this point, it has been belabored how much of a disappointment the ending of the 2022 season was for the football Buckeyes. There were high expectations entering the year, with sights set on a National Championship. Now, the focus switches to the 2023 season. What will happen?
You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
The Bucketheads Connor Lemons and Justin Golba are back for another week and another iteration of the “You’re Nuts” series, where they debate a topic related to Ohio State men’s basketball or college basketball at large. As always, a quick reminder to check out the latest...
LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff and guards Harris, Bristow on women’s basketball win over Michigan
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Before the clock struck midnight, and the 2022 calendar flipped to 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team fought for 40 minutes to beat the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State men use fast start to down Northwestern, winning 73-57
In their first game of 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team (10-3, 2-0) and the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) met in Evanston, Ill. and the Buckeyes used an incredible first-half defensive effort to build an 18-point lead heading into halftime en route to a 73-57 win on New Year’s Day.
Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team
For the past 13 months, I have written about how it was time for Ryan Day to relinquish his offensive play-calling duties for a multitude of reasons. None of those reasons were because I thought that he was incapable of calling a tremendous offensive game, we have seen him do it on multiple occasions, but my reasons were mainly centered on the fact that his responsibilities as the head coach did not allow him fully dedicate himself to what it takes be an elite-level playcaller.
Game Gallery: An up-close look at Ohio State women’s New Year’s Eve win over Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team had a tall task to end the 2022 calendar year; end a three-game losing streak against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. In a game that featured three lead changes and both Big Ten teams making impressive runs to balloon and deflate leads. Photographer Ben Come captured the action from under the baskets exclusively for Land-Grant Holy Land as the Scarlet and Gray defeated their rivals 66-57.
