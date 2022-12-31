Crime dramas have a large, rotating cast. They have to; detectives age as do their real-life counterparts, and that doesn't even cover the victims and killers that dominate the plots of every episode. In "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 5, titled "Breakwater," audiences saw Diego Rodriguez (Damien Diaz) a concerned brother who asks the Special Victims Unit for help when he suspects his boss Paul Greco (James Carpinello) of taking advantage of his sister, swimmer Martina. It was sadly true, and while Greco was able to silence Diego by drowning him, Greco was rightfully convicted for his crimes against Martina and the other victims. Though Martina lost her brother, she is at least able to know their shared assailant is in jail and justice was still served.

