Little Girl's Excuse for Breaking Into Mom's Veggie Tray Is Tough to Argue With

During the holiday season, we’re constantly doing a juggling act. We need to ensure the gifts are purchased, wrapped, and distributed. We also need to keep things away from the kiddos. But of course, this is easier said than done.

TikTok content creator @m.carter15 shared footage of her daughter indulging in something she shouldn’t be. But her excuse for why she did it is logical. Maybe this kid should be a lawyer someday.

The little girl in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle was living her best sneaky life by eating carrots and other vegetables off of the unopened tray sitting next to her. Her reason for opening it after being told not to do so is brilliant. She simply said she was hungry. In comparison, her mother said that she’d just had apple sauce and other snacks. This little lady wanted some healthy options. We can’t blame her because veggies are tasty.

Her mother may have been upset, but she understood that hunger is the best reason for disobeying an order. Let’s see if the TikTok viewers agreed with mom’s reaction. User @Maddie said, “‘Who opened it” and the little tap on herself, omg that was GOLD.” @Thingsofthesort wrote, “The WORST situation. When you have to decide between “she didn’t listen” and “but she’s eating veggies. LOL.” @Vanity replied, “‘Yeah because I’m hungry.” At that point, I won’t even be upset.”

We knew the TikTok community would side with the little girl. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @m.carter15’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find, but it’ll entertain you.

