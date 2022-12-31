I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 10 of the best things I bought there this year.

I bought some great things at Costco in 2022. Veronica Thatcher

As a mom, wife, and Costco employee , the store was my one-stop shop for almost everything this year.

I picked up quick meals, like yakisoba noodles with seasoned chicken, at Costco.

I've also invested in quality products like a Vitamix and Hunter boots from the warehouse in 2022.

A Vitamix can make sauces or smoothies. Veronica Thatcher

I'm so glad I spent the money on a Vitamix.

My Vitamix is my holy grail when I'm making smoothies and fresh salsas because you can have a fresh dish in less than 45 seconds. The Vitamix is also versatile enough to make soups , baby food, and more.

I waited a couple of years to splurge on the Vitamix, but I'm glad I did. The Vitamix E520 blender retails for $399.99, but often goes on sale and can sell for as low as $299.99.

You can find the yakisoba stir-fry item by Costco's deli. Veronica Thatcher

The yakisoba stir fry with seasoned chicken is delicious.

The yakisoba stir fry with seasoned chicken is a family favorite. The package comes with premade sous-vide chicken, fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, and stir-fry sauce.

The stir-fry kit is so convenient and can be made in less than seven minutes. The yakisoba stir-fry kit costs $6.49 per pound, which comes out to about $22, and feeds my family of four.

Realgood's chicken enchiladas can be made in the air fryer. Veronica Thatcher

The Realgood chicken enchiladas pack the protein.

Realgood meals are one of my favorites for meal prepping . Realgoods' chicken enchiladas contain 20 grams of protein, two grams of net carbs, and no grain.

You may cook the enchiladas in the air fryer, oven, or microwave for four to five minutes. The box contains three trays loaded with two enchiladas each for $13.49.

Sharper Image's deep-tissue massager is very easy to use yourself. Veronica Thatcher

Sharper Image's Power Percussion deep-tissue massager is great after a workout.

Sharper Image's Power Percussion deep-tissue massager is awesome. I use it almost every day, especially after working out, and love that it comes with different attachments to target different muscle groups.

Sharper Pro's massager also has an auto shut-off function after 10 minutes, which helps with conserving battery life and avoiding over-massaging any areas. The Sharper Image deep-tissue massager retails for $79.99 and, with manufacturer coupon, can sell for as low as $64.99.

Fairlife's protein beverage is definitely a must. Veronica Thatcher

I always drink Fairlife's protein beverages after I work out.

I exercise five times a week and after each workout, Fairlife's protein beverage is my go-to snack.

Fairlife's beverages are one of the hottest-selling proteins at Costco and come in a variety of flavors. A beverage contains 30 grams of protein with two grams of sugar.

You can get an 18-pack of Fairlife's protein beverage for $28.49.

I have a cup of Kirkland Signature's breakfast-blend coffee every morning. Veronica Thatcher

Kirkland Signature's breakfast-blend coffee is tasty and not bitter at all.

I have a cup of coffee every day, but I won't buy my blend anywhere but Costco. Costco carries a variety of flavors under Kirkland Signature's brand but the breakfast blend is my favorite. It has the perfect coffee taste without being bitter or too strong.

A pack of 120 K-Cups of Kirkland Signature's organic light-roast breakfast blend retails for $39.99.

I scoop some of Vital Proteins' peptides into my coffee. Veronica Thatcher

Vital Proteins' collagen peptides are a staple for me.

I mix Vital Proteins' collagen peptides into my morning coffee. I've been using these proteins for over two years now and I think it's helped my hair and nails grow.

The unflavored collagen, which can be mixed in a hot or cold beverage, is only 70 calories and contains 18 grams of protein and 20 grams of collagen per serving. Costco also carries chocolate-flavored and unflavored marine collagen.

Costco sells a 24-ounce container of Vital Proteins peptides for $31.99. When there's a deal on Vital Proteins at Costco, I've seen it sell for as little as $21.99.

If you see a pair of Hunter boots at Costco, grab this seasonal item. Veronica Thatcher

Hunter boots are perfect for rainy weather.

In the fall, Costco sometimes sells Hunter boots, which I absolutely love for rainy weather. The boots are waterproof with traction soles and come in various colors.

Locations that carry Hunter boots may vary, but you can also puchase them on Costco's website . I've found Hunter boots for $79.99 at Costco, a deal I'm glad I didn't miss out on since I've seen some styles go for over $100.

I got Saint Laurent sunglasses at what I think is a pretty good price at Costco. Veronica Thatcher

Saint Laurent sunglasses are a steal.

Costco's optical center carries a variety of name-brand sunglasses, so I purchased a pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses this year. You can find Saint Laurent sunglasses in-store or on Costco's website.

The frame is acetate with 100% UV protection and comes in a great shape with a glasses case. Not to mention, Costco is also one of the top-rated places to get glasses .

Though I've seen Saint Laurent sunglasses retail for over $300 elsewhere, you can find the SLM3 black-gray model for $116.99 at Costco.

Glad's meal-prep containers come in packs of 50. Veronica Thatcher

I can't meal prep without Glad's Take-Aways containers.

Glad's containers come in handy for all my meal-prepping needs. I was happy to see packs at Costco because I meal prep for the next five days every Sunday.

Glad's meal-prep package comes with 25 containers for $7.99. Each container holds about 38 ounces of food and is safe to microwave.