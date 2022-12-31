Bengals don’t have very many weaknesses statistically with two games to go: By the numbers

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
LeBron James fired up by Deshaun Watson’s strong second half: What they’re saying after Browns beat Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns rallied from a poor first half to knock off the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday in Washington. Watson had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, including two to Amari Cooper. It’s Watson’s first multi-touchdown game with the Browns.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard inactive for Monday Night Football against Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive for the second-straight game as he recovers from a calf injury. Hubbard originally injured the calf in Tampa Bay, and was inactive for last week’s game on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor said that Hubbard would be a game-time decision for Monday.
Donovan Mitchell’s miraculous record-setting basket Monday night shouldn’t have counted, NBA says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA history shouldn’t have been made on Monday night. At least, that’s what the NBA said after video review of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 come-from-behind overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report -- the league’s assessment of...
Watch Deshaun Watson find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has his first two-touchdown game as a member of the Browns. His second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Washington in the third quarter came when he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson, who converted two third downs on the drive...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Bengals vs. Bills suspended after Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Monday night’s Bengals vs. Bills game was suspended after a horrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL made the call to suspend the contest at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The teams proceeded to leave the stadium. No decision was announced on a day when the game would be resumed.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Browns passing game finds itself in the second half, putting first-half worries to rest
LANDOVER, Md. -- About all that’s left to watch this season for the Browns is their passing attack and Sunday was a day to really see what this passing attack could look like. The weather was as perfect as you could ask for on New Year’s Day and the Commanders were shorthanded in the secondary.
Damar Hamlin’s family releases statement on his condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency. Hamlin’s family released a joint statement Tuesday directly through Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, Jordon Rooney. In the announcement, Hamlin’s family wrote:. “On behalf...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
