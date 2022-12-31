Read full article on original website
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:11am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs, overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos. 27-24. Isaiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC Number one seed and lone post-season by Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC West for the best record.
🎥🏈Salthawks Noah Khokhar selected to play in 2023 Shrine Bowl
BALDWIN CITY, Kan.—The 2023 Shrine Bowl rosters were released on New Year's day by the Kansas Shrine Bowl officials. Hutchinson's senior running back Noah Khokhar was selected to represent the Salthawks. Locally, Braxton Lafferty was also selected from Little River, Sam Becker - McPherson, Eli Brunk-Inman, Jack Kraus-Andale, John Martinez-Pratt, Riley Marx-Andale, Ricky Parga-Newton, and Jake Proctor-Hesston.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Inman superintendent process to go forward this month
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. Applications for the vacancy are due January 16, 2023. Screening begins...
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
Kansas man charged after teen girl, man shot over a dozen times
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
41-year-old Sumatran orangutan dies at Kansas zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The past few weeks have been difficult for zoo keepers and staff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Following the death of 5-week-old chimp Kucheza in late December, the zoo reported this week the passing of 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Daisy. On New Year's morning, Daisy was discovered to...
Richardson is Mayor, Fast Vice Mayor for 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
Kansas woman under investigation for alleged bank robbery
WICHITA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman who is in custody in Wichita in connection with a bank robbery, according to a statement from the United State's Attorney. Annali L. Vanarsdale, 19, of Wichita was indicted on one count of bank robbery. She was booked into the...
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Dense Fog Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday
A Dense Fog Advisory will continue all the way until 6 p.m. Monday, with visibility of one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog in Rice, McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Wilson, and Neosho Counties. This fog can create hazardous driving...
Applications open for vacant Hutchinson City Council seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is currently accepting applications for consideration as they decide who will fill two unexpired council terms that run through the end of 2023. After At-large Councilwoman Sara Bagwell resigned her seat at the December 20 meeting to allow her to spend more time focused on her family, an agenda item was added to the January 3 meeting concerning how that position would be filled. During the Council’s discussion today, Northeast District Councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho notified council of her intention to resign her seat after the January 17 council meeting.
Council to organize Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will hold its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. A Mayor and Vice-Mayor will be elected by the council members. Traditionally, the person who served as Vice-Mayor serves as Mayor in the next year and Jon Richardson has held that post in 2022.
Kansas man accused of selling cocaine
WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Insight: Routine Reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
Police: Kansas teens jailed after violent altercation with officers
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teens after a violent altercation with police. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, officers working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of S. Meridian were requested by the business to remove a disruptive guest from the facility, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Alzheimer's Association: Body health is brain health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that those who have family history of dementia should begin now trying to improve their overall health to reduce their risk. "Your decisions really have a lot to do with your cognitive health," Bradley said. "When we say take...
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
