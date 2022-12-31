Why Drue Chrisman, Bengals’ special teams are ‘excited’ for the next month of football

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed for performing ‘tasteless and trash’ celebration next to injured opponent
NEW YORK GIANTS rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling the heat after his snowy celebration on Sunday. With halftime rapidly approaching during the Giants' 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, Thibodeaux slammed quarterback Nick Foles to the turf on third and four. After rolling onto his back, the...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Damar Hamlin's uncle said the Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing mid-game: CNN
"I've never cried so hard in my life," Hamlin's uncle told CNN. "Just to know that my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life."
Damar Hamlin: What we know as of Tuesday afternoon
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center almost 18 hours later after collapsing following a tackle he made in Monday’s night game against the Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Highmark Stadium prepared for emergencies
Erie County’s Emergency Services Commissioner says it was no surprise to see the response to Damar Hamiln, as each NFL stadium is required to have a level one trauma unit ready on game day.
Kevin Love passes Campy Russell to become 10th on the Cavaliers’ all-time field goal list
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is no doubt that the city of Cleveland has left a mark on Kevin Love. In return, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the Cavaliers franchise. Love passed Cavalier legend Campy Russell for 10th on the all-time made field goals list on Monday night, knocking in a post-up bucket over Bulls guard Zach LaVine with 7:43 left in the first quarter. It marked his first points of the game and his 2,481st field goal with the Cavaliers.
How Donovan Mitchell joined Wilt in an elite club; the Browns’ best corner isn’t who you might think: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Donovan Mitchell’s big 71-point night, Wilt Chamberlain stories, how to feel about the Browns, and who the team’s best cornerback is right now. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry questions on the recording of interceptions; and the second-base extra-innings rule in MLB.
