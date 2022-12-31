Why Drue Chrisman, Bengals’ special teams are ‘excited’ for the next month of football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is no doubt that the city of Cleveland has left a mark on Kevin Love. In return, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the Cavaliers franchise. Love passed Cavalier legend Campy Russell for 10th on the all-time made field goals list on Monday night, knocking in a post-up bucket over Bulls guard Zach LaVine with 7:43 left in the first quarter. It marked his first points of the game and his 2,481st field goal with the Cavaliers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO