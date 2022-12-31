ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

'Hidden Gem' Hudson Valley Hiking Spot is a Must Visit

Here's the perfect place to get in better shape for the new year. After a VERY, VERY bad hiking experience a few years ago, I've decided it's time to try again and enjoy the beautiful scene the Hudson Valley has to offer. Thankfully, I have a few girlfriends who are experienced hikers and have taken me under their wing to show me the ropes...well the mountains.
PINE PLAINS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There's nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
94.3 Lite FM

New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again

A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you're looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you'll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
