MANHATTAN, Kan.—K-State is off its best start (12-1) since the 2016-17 season after opening Big 12 play with an 82-76 overtime win over No. 24/24 West Virginia on New Year’s Eve. It was just the second win in the last 5 Big 12 openers, including the first in a home conference opener since 2016. The team has now defeated at least one Top 25 opponent in each of the last 16 seasons. The win came on the heels of an 11-1 start to non-conference play, which was the best since 2011-12. The 11 non-conference wins are only eclipsed by the 13 in 2009-10 and 12 in 2008-09 and 2010-11. K-State’s 12-1 start under head coach Jerome Tang is the best by a first-year coach in school history, surpassing the previous 11-2 starts by Zora G. Clevenger (1916-17) and Bruce Weber (2012-13). Tang’s 12-1 start ranks among the very best by all current first-year coaches in Division I, equaling the 12-1 starts by Missouri’s Dennis Gates and LSU’s Matt McMahon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO