Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
DraftKings Ohio emerges as a market leader with strong sign up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the DraftKings Ohio era continues into its first full week, prospective players throughout the Buckeye State can score a guaranteed...
Watch Deshaun Watson find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has his first two-touchdown game as a member of the Browns. His second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Washington in the third quarter came when he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson, who converted two third downs on the drive...
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects
The Seminoles are already generating some buzz among top 2024 recruits.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
LeBron James fired up by Deshaun Watson’s strong second half: What they’re saying after Browns beat Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns rallied from a poor first half to knock off the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday in Washington. Watson had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, including two to Amari Cooper. It’s Watson’s first multi-touchdown game with the Browns.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard inactive for Monday Night Football against Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive for the second-straight game as he recovers from a calf injury. Hubbard originally injured the calf in Tampa Bay, and was inactive for last week’s game on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor said that Hubbard would be a game-time decision for Monday.
Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas
Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
PointsBet Ohio promo code: catch up to $500 in second chance bets for NBA this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a bonus every day of the week with the new PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges
Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive. Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go... The post Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code is best bet for launch week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio wants its new customers to bet in confidence, so it created a BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here) to...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0