How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
DraftKings Ohio emerges as a market leader with strong sign up bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the DraftKings Ohio era continues into its first full week, prospective players throughout the Buckeye State can score a guaranteed...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges

Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive. Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go... The post Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code is best bet for launch week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio wants its new customers to bet in confidence, so it created a BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here) to...
