HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.

PINE SPRINGS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO