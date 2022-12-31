ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Rashford was one of United's best performers in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest when he scored and assisted. But four days on, Rashford was removed from United's starting XI to face Wolves on New Year's Eve.

Asked before the match why Rashford was not starting, Ten Hag told BT Sport : "Internal disciplinary. Our rules. Focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

Rashford did not spend long on the naughty step. He was brought on in place of Garnacho at the start of the second half.

The 25-year-old then scored the winning goal on 76 minutes as United beat Wolves 1-0.

Rashford explained after the game that his punishment had been for arriving late to a team meeting. He said he "overslept".

Erik ten Hag (left) benched Marcus Rashford before Manchester United's game with Wolves

IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Rashford was not the first United striker to be dropped by Ten Hag for disciplinary reasons this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the United squad completely for a game with Chelsea in October after defying Ten Hag's instruction to come on as a substitute in an earlier match against Tottenham.

Ronaldo left the club one month later after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Portugal captain signed for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia this week .

