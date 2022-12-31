College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Saturday, Dec. 31)

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season comes to a crescendo with four games on Saturday, Dec. 31. There are two bowls early in the afternoon leading into the College Football Playoff semifinals , which will determine who plays for the national title on Jan. 9.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are four involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Saturday, Dec. 31.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (Nashville, Tenn. ) , 12 p.m. on ABC /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Both teams are down to their No. 2 quarterbacks, if not lower, which is why this game has been assigned a historically low over/under. Will it play out that way? I guess you'll have to tune in to find out.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State (New Orleans) , 12 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

If you thought Alabama wouldn't care about this game after just missing out on the playoff, think again. All of the key Crimson Tide playmakers are expected to suit up, which would just make an upset by the Big 12 champions taste that much sweeter.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl/College Football Playoff Semifinal: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (Glendale, Ariz.) 4 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

TCU gets its opportunity to prove it belongs in the playoff against an undefeated Michigan team that has its own semifinal demons to exorcise. This first-ever meeting between these teams will feature contrasting styles in a high-stakes showdown out in the desert.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl/College Football Playoff Semifinal: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta) 8 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It may seem simplistic but this really is a classic offense vs. defense battle, although Georgia has plenty of bite of its own. Ohio State is looking to make the most of its second chance by putting an end to the Bulldogs' dreams of repeating as national champions, and doing so in their own backyard.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

Podcast: Previewing the CFB Playoff and Breaking Down the Matchups to Watch and Predictions