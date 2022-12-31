Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thunderstorms and flooding possible for Central Valley this week
While the Central Valley is getting a break from the rain on Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
First snow survey of season shows Kings River snowpack is above average
The Department of Water Resources' first snow survey at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe was encouraging.
Storm causes major flooding in Merced County, Highway 59 remains closed
Heavy rain drenched the Merced area on Saturday, causing uncontrollable flood waters.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man. George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle. Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas. Anyone The post Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
turlockcitynews.com
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton
STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released. No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available.
thesungazette.com
Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting
VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight
TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died. The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
Woman arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter in late night Salinas crash
Salinas Police are investigating what they described as a "serious crash" where at least one person died Wednesday night. The post Woman arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter in late night Salinas crash appeared first on KION546.
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
centralvalleytv.net
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
Sideshow in Turlock ends in gunfire, leaving one man dead
As Turlock police were responding to break up an early morning sideshow, someone started shooting. Officers found one man dead and another injured.
PG&E: Thousands of Stockton residents without power due to weather
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 3,000 residents in the Stockton area are without power, according to PG&E's outage map.
Comments / 0