Newman, CA

goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man. George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle. Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas. Anyone The post Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton

STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released. No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available. 
STOCKTON, CA
thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight

TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died.  The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.  
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire

TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
TURLOCK, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
