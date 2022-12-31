Man rides unicycle from Maine to the Florida Keys to bring awareness to sustainable transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Avery Seuter, a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, is embarking upon a 3,000-mile trip down the Eastern Coast of the United States, entirely on his Unicycle. Avery will be stopping in Jacksonville for the next few days and hopes that by completing this trip, awareness will be brought to the importance and capabilities of sustainable transportation.

If successful, Avery will be the first person to complete the Greenway entirely on a unicycle. Although he will cross thousands of miles, his trip will have virtually no environmental impact on the atmosphere, plants, or wildlife on his route. Additionally, he wants to highlight the health benefits of cycling, and by doing so, to inspire others to use sustainable transportation whenever possible.

According to its website, the East Coast Greenway is a walking and biking route stretching 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida, connecting our nation’s most populated corridor.

The East Coast Greenway is designed to transform the 15 states and 450 communities it connects through active and healthy lifestyles, sustainable transportation, community engagement, climate resilience, tourism, and more. The Greenway offers a safe place for bicyclists, walkers, runners, and more — of all ages and abilities — to commute, exercise, and visit new destinations.

About Avery Seuter:

Avery Seuter is passionate about sustainability, particularly with regards to transportation. His hobbies include cooking, traveling and (obviously) unicycling. He grew up in Fernandina Beach, FL and Maine, and most recently has worked as a tour guide in Wells, where he lives with his family. You can follow Avery on his route here.