A Summerfield man landed in jail after he was thrown out of the Walmart in Leesburg after harassing other customers. Frank Joseph Bush, 35, was arrested early Tuesday evening at the Walmart store on Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the store after a suspicious person complaint was received. A Walmart manager told dispatch that a white male wearing a black shirt and jeans was in the self-checkout area harassing customers. The officer made contact with Bush in the self check-out area of the store.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO