Eustis, FL

leesburg-news.com

Frederick Joseph Roth

Frederick “Fred” Joseph Roth, 83, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by Irene (nee Michalowski) his lovely wife of 56 years as well as his sister Marlene Endriss and his parents Josef Roth and Maria Brunner Roth. He is survived by Andrew (Kathryn) and his beloved grandson Joseph.
LEESBURG, FL
Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants

A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
LEESBURG, FL
Summerfield man lands in jail after harassing fellow customers at Walmart

A Summerfield man landed in jail after he was thrown out of the Walmart in Leesburg after harassing other customers. Frank Joseph Bush, 35, was arrested early Tuesday evening at the Walmart store on Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the store after a suspicious person complaint was received. A Walmart manager told dispatch that a white male wearing a black shirt and jeans was in the self-checkout area harassing customers. The officer made contact with Bush in the self check-out area of the store.
LEESBURG, FL
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads

Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Leesburg man jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Fruitland Park

A Leesburg man was arrested on drug charges late Friday night in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer ran a records check on a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Joseph Alexander Godwin and discovered that he was operating an unregistered vehicle which had a plate attached which was registered to another vehicle. A search of Godwin’s vehicle resulted in the officer finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL

